Diljit Dosanjh clashes with Alexa after it wouldn’t play his song: ‘Ae mera dimaag khaagi’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is going viral for all the right reasons. He shared a video of himself on Wednesday which showed him struggling with Amazon’s Alexa. However, his struggle also made for one hilarious video.

“CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA,” Diljit captioned the video. It showed him in his kitchen, making a berry smoothie and holding a live session with his fans. He then asks Alexa to play his song Clash. However, it could not understand his commands despite repeated attempts.

As the number of tries started increasing, Diljit grew more and more frustrated and his reaction got funnier. At one point, he even called Alexa ‘behen meri’. When Alexa finally got it right, Diljit exclaimed, “O man gi oye! Ae mera dimaag khaagi dekh (Oh she finally got it! Ate my head though),” he said in his true Punjabi style.

Dijlit’s fans were rolling with laughter on watching the video. “He really just plays himself in all his comedy movies Rolling on the floor laughing Rolling on the floor laughing Rolling on the floor laughing,” read a tweet about the video. “Amazon will develop a punjabi version of Alexa for @diljitdosanjh . Asi isa nu patola kahange,” read another tweet. “This is me trying to train my dog, and failing at it consistently!,” wrote a fan.

Diljit recently released his album G.O.A.T.Clash is the latest music video to release from the album.

On the film front, Diljit was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie, which went on floors earlier this year, features Diljit, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead.

Sharma recently said in an interview, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically.

“It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire,” Sharma told PTI.

