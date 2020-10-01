Diljit Dosanjh hits back at trolls, says they think they can say anything to celebs: ‘I am not a celebrity, I am a boy from the village’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has cracked why trolls target celebrities on social media so often. He wants to let it be known that he is still a Punjabi boy and haters should not mess with him.

Recently, Diljit was targeted online for voicing his support towards the protesting farmers in Punjab. When a fan asked him to ignore the trolls, Diljit said, “Nahi Parwah Ni Kar riha par eh Lok Sochde ne Ke Celebrity aa..Kush v Bol deo .. Par Gal eh aa ke mai celebrity Nahi .. Pinda’an wala Hee an .. Baki ena lokan Da Agenda hor v ho sakda.. Rab Jaanda (No, I don’t care about them but these people think that because I am a celebrity, they can say anything. But the truth is that I am not a celebrity but a man from the village. But then these people might have a different agenda too...God knows).”

President Ram Nath Kovind recently gave assent to three contentious bills that have sparked protests in many parts of the country including Punjab: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. Many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

“Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills),” Dosanjh said in a tweet. When someone asked him on Twitter to either read the ordinances or not comment, he replied that farmers of Punjab have come out on the roads and somebody should talk to them. Dosanjh added that he himself belonged to a farmer’s family.

Replying to another person who asked him how the ordinances were against the interest of farmers, Dosanjh said the farmers would not be able to “decide” the rates for their produce and they do not have enough space to store their crops. “We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can’t decide on the rates,” he tweeted.

