Diljit Dosanjh ‘quietly’ donates Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers, honours their efforts in person

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has donated Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for farmers protesting at borders around Delhi, without making a ‘big deal’ about it, according to Punjabi singer Singga.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Diljit Dosanjh at the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers’ protests at the Delhi border on Saturday, and urged the government to meet their demands. He is also said to have donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the protestors.

Diljit has been a vocal supporter of the farmers, who are protesting and currently negotiating with the Centre to have certain farm laws repealed. Diljit entered into a Twitter feud with actor Kangana Ranaut earlier this week, over comments made by her on the ongoing protests.

Addressing the farmers at the Singhu border, he said: “Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.”

 



He added: “We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here.”

Punjabi singer Singga revealed in a video posted on his verified Instagram account that Diljit had donated Rs 1 crore towards the cause, without making a big deal out of it. Expressing his gratitude, Singga said in Punjabi, “Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10.”

Also read: Vijender Singh delivers uppercut to Kangana Ranaut for insulting Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Galat panga le liya bhen’

Diljit was supported in his stance against Kangana by members of the film fraternity such as Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh, and Richa Chadha, among others from the Punjabi industry. Taapsee Pannu and Vijender Singh also offered comments.

