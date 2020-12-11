Diljit Dosanjh responds to ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’ trending on Twitter after Kangana Ranaut’s tweets, shares his schedule

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally responded to the #DiljitKittheAa trend on Twitter. The trend was sparked by Kangana Ranaut on Friday morning after she started tweeting about Diljit and his stand on farmers’ protests, after they had already had a big clash about it on Twitter last week.

To those asking about his whereabouts, Diljit shared all that he did on Friday. “Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE (Woke up in the morning, went to gym. Worked all day and now I am off to sleep. Here, this was my schedule),” he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had trained her guns on Priyanka Chopra and Diljit who had extended support to the farmers protesting against the new farm bills. In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.” Kangana also claimed that Diljit and Priyanka were ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests, but would be ‘hailed by the left media’ and given awards.

Kangana also took offence to how Diljit was declared winner by the internet in their recent clash. “I said what intelligence saying today but for me people trended Diljit ne Kangana ko pel diya, which means Diljit raped Kangana, this the the trend all librals ran a single woman was emotionally and psychologically raped and there were cheerleaders who clapped... I saw you all,” she said. Kangana later shared pictures of herself all decked up for an event in Chennai and added, “Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ? Everyone is looking for him here on twitter.”

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Her feud with Diljit started on December 3 when he referred to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests. After claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the erroneous tweet. However, Diljit said that one should not spread misinformation and that she ‘keeps on saying anything’. By the evening, they were knees deep in a massive Twitter spat. Diljit kept tweeting in Punjabi, telling Kangana to ‘google’ the meaning of his words, something many Twitter users found amusing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more