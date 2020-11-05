Diljit Dosanjh’s fan asks him whom he supports in US elections, singer says ‘I am here just to watch the mela’

Diljit Dosanjh’s fans want him to become the next US president.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is mighty entertained with the US elections. He has been tweeting about the tussle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House.

On Thursday, Diljit tweeted how the competition is very close between the two presidential candidates. “Match Baut Fasvan Trump te Biden Da Bai (It’s a close match between Trump and Biden),” he wrote in a tweet. He then shared a news clipping of a map of US, depicting which state was won by which candidate and asked his fans ‘Ki lagda (What do you think?)’.

Diljit was left rolling with laughter when a fan commented, “Bhaji Biden Bai Ne Jit Jana... Bas Ik State Hor...Trump Tau ne kalesh Pa Dena oto baad (Brother I think Biden will win, just needs one more state. But after that, uncle Trump will spread chaos).”

With a few states still left to present with their final results, Diljit, just like the rest of the world, is growing frustrated. “Eh Dupher Da Edan Hee aa .. Stuck Hee hoyea peya kam..(It has been stuck in this position since afternoon),” he said.

However, when a fan asked Diljit which candidate he supporting this year, the singer gave a diplomatic answer. “Nahi Apan Tan Mela Dekhan Wale an.. Ki Ley Jana Dunia ton Kisey ne (No, we are here just to watch the fair. What will we take from the world?),” he wrote.

While Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral votes, Trump stands at 214. However, since five states are still left uncalled, including key states Pennsylvania and Nevada, the path to the White House is still open for both contestants.

While incumbent President Donald Trump falsely told supporters on Wednesday that the Republican Party had won the election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s message to his supporters was to ‘keep the faith’. “As far as I am concerned, we have won the election...we have won everything...they cannot chase us,” Trump said.

