Diljit Dosanjh says he cannot ‘digest’ that Sushant Singh Rajput would die by suicide: ‘Jaandaar banda tha’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh finds it difficult to ‘digest’ the fact that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and the Mumbai Police said that it was a case of death by suicide.

Diljit, who met Sushant twice, called him a ‘jaandaar (full of life)’ person. He added that the police were investigating and hoped that the truth would come out soon.

Responding to a fan who asked him to lend support to the ‘CBI for SSR’ movement, Diljit wrote on Twitter, “Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga (I met Sushant bhai twice in my life. I cannot digest the fact that he would die by suicide. He was so full of life. I know the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out).”

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, accusing them of abetment to suicide. Singh alleged that Rhea misappropriated Sushant’s funds and threatened to frame him in the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

With Sushant’s father filing the case in Patna, the Bihar Police got involved in the case, and there was a turf war between the Bihar and Maharashtra police forces. Earlier this month, the Centre approved the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s death on Friday, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a ‘global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation’ for him. The prayer meet was joined by many including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

