Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from Income Tax department amid reports of IT probe against him

Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from Income Tax department amid reports of IT probe against him

Actor Diljit Dosankh dismissed reports of an impeding Income Tax probe against him and also shared a certificate given to him by the department for his contribution.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Diljit Dosanjh has shared proof amid reports that an Income Tax probe may be launched against him.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh again took to Twitter to dismiss allegations of an Income Tax probe against him and shared a certificate that the government had earlier given him while thanking him for his ‘contributions’. The actor-singer has been in the eye of a storm ever since he supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation and took on Kangana Ranaut.

Diljit wrote, “Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao.. Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA .. Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey.. Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa (I wasn’t feeling like but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to now give a proof of my Indian citizenship. Don’t spread hate. Don’t target aimlessly, it can hurt others too).”

 

 



 

In another tweet he said, “Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE ‘In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION’ Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda (One doesn’t need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it).”

The tweet included a ‘Platinum certificate’ issued by the Ministry of Finance that shows the Government of India applauding him for paying his taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, “We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation.”

Taking on the trolls, he said people have no job but to spread false news, “Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu.. Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda.. Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da.. Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda.. Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo.. Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn (The entire day they have nothing else to do but spread false news. A person is busy with thei work and they get an opportunity to spread canards. But God is seeing everything. But this is their work, what can they do).”

Diljit joined the farmers’ protests at Delhi’s Singhu border and had also contributed monetarily. He had asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful, adding that they were making history.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Educational institutions in Bihar ready to welcome students from January 4
by Megha
Amid reports of probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from IT department
by HT Entertainment Desk
BJP leader’s car allegedly shot at in West Bengal’s Asansol
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
IND vs AUS: James Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test with bruised ribs
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.