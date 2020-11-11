Sections
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh shares pic of ‘gharelu shaktian’ cockroach killer, fan asks if he has had too much to drink

Diljit Dosanjh shares pic of ‘gharelu shaktian’ cockroach killer, fan asks if he has had too much to drink

Diljit Dosanjh tackled a fan’s question about drinking too much when he posted seemingly random pictures and videos of cockroach killer chalk and an ant-infested cup of jaggery.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his quirky tweets.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has started cleaning his house for Diwali and like the rest of desi households, he, too, is grateful of the handy ‘Laxman Rekhaa’. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share a picture of the cockroach killer chalk, calling it ‘gharelu shaktian’.

However, his random tweet made some fans wonder if the Diwali party has already started in more ways than one. “Paaji, aaj do peg zaada hogae shayad jo oot pataang tweet kar rahe ho (Brother, I think you have had one too many drinks that you are tweeting weird things),” wrote a fan, replying to Diljit’s tweet. The singer replied, “Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab.. Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu (I don’t drink Mr Kumar. I am cleaning the house).”

 

 



Diljit also shared a video of how a big army of ants took over a cup of jaggery in his house. Rather than throwing away the food right away, Diljit made a video of the ants and marvelled at their speed.

 

Also read | When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

Diljit’s next release will be Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film releases on Monday in cinemas. Zee Studios announced on Monday that the film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will hit the screens across the country on Diwali. Last month, the makers had planned a November 13 release for the film, though it was not confirmed if it will come out in theatres or go for a digital premiere.

Set in the ‘90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game. The film also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

