Diljit Dosanjh shares pic of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s sold out shows, thanks fans for watching it during pandemic

Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of shows of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari sold out at a multiplex in Mumbai and thanked the audience for giving it so much love even during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is the first big Bollywood release in theatres after their reopening.

“Corona Mai bhi Log aa Rahe Hain Families Ke Saath Film Dekhne Baut badi Baat Hai. Aur Dil se Shukria Hai. Mai Koi Baut Badaa Kalakaar Nahi Hu Par Fer Bhi Apna Part Nibha Raha Hu. Cinema ke Lie Hard Time Chal Raha Hai Lekin Fer bhi Kuch intellectuals Zyada Shaane Ban Rahe Hain (Watching the film with families during the coronavirus pandemic is a very big deal. Thanking you from the bottom of my heart. I am not a very big star but I am still doing my part. It is a tough time for cinemas but some intellectuals are acting too smart),” he tweeted.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A Hindustan Times review called the film a ‘fun but scatterbrained comedy’. “As weird as it feels to be writing this, Diljit does indeed become the one to grab all the attention, eclipsing the acting masterclass that is Manoj,” the review said.

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, director Abhishek Sharma told PTI, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire.”

