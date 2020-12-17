Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Kangana Ranaut’s rhetoric again, says ‘I don’t owe you any explanation, you’re obsessed with me’

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter feud reignited on Wednesday, when Kangana suggested that Diljit had ‘disappeared’ from the scene, after raising his voice in support of protesting farmers. Diljit has countered Kangana’s arguments on the Centre’s farm laws, and offered vocal support for those protesting against them at the Delhi border.

Kangana, in a series of tweets, asked Diljit what precisely was his issue with the laws is. She wrote, “@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly you don’t like about the #FarmBills2020 ? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce any where in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact they can choose to skip the middle man and sell their products directly to corporates or consumers, everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help miserable condition of farmers in India,then why are you provoking protests? Please help me understand your POV.”

Diljit replied, “Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri Ni (I don’t think I owe you any explanation).. Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch (stop pretending to be an authority on all matters). Changa (great).. Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga (still, you seem to be obsessed with me) .. Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke (so here you go, take some time out and listen to this)..” Diljit shared a link to a news report on the issue, in Punjabi.

Diljit signed off with, “CHANGA Fer (alright then)... Saun Lagga.. Avi Na Disappeared Wali News Chala Deo (don’t spread reports that I’ve disappeared, I’m only going to sleep).. Subha Gal Karde an (we’ll talk in the morning) .. BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY (may Baba bless you all).”

On Wednesday, responding to a news article on Kangana’s tweet targeting him, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, “Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals.”

Earlier in the day, Kangana had tweeted a video which seemed to show that farmers are clueless about why they are protesting. She wrote in Hindi, “I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!”

“When famous celebrities instigate innocents, incite incidents like the Shaheen Bagh unrest and farmers’ protest, shouldn’t there be an investigation into them or a case filed against them? Is there no punishment for taking part in such anti-national activities?,” she added in another tweet.

Kangana also targeted Priyanka Chopra, and wrote in a tweet that Diljit and she had instigated the protests, which she claimed to have cost Rs 70,000 crore. “Please tell me who will pay for this?” she had written.

Diljit and Kangana’s Twitter spat began earlier this month, with him referring to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. After claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the erroneous tweet. However, Diljit criticised her for spreading misinformation.

