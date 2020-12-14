Sections
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh slams people targeting farmers’ pizza langar: ‘Farmers consuming poison was never a concern’

Diljit Dosanjh slams people targeting farmers’ pizza langar: ‘Farmers consuming poison was never a concern’

Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his frustration at people’s reaction to farmers making pizzas at the ongoing farmers protests. Diljit has been a supporter of farmers in their ongoing agitation.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh at the farmers’ protests.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a post about how farmers are being criticised for making pizzas at their protests. Diljit has talked about the irony of how farmers treating themselves to pizzas makes more headlines than them committing suicides.

Diljit shared a post on Twitter that read, ‘Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news’. He added, “Very good. It must pain your heart so much, right?”

Diljit has been among the most vocal supporters of the farmers’ protests. He has been sharing regular posts and updates about the protest, asking authorities to solves the farmers’ problems at the earliest.

 



Recently, he was also involved in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut. Their feud started on December 3 when he referred to a tweet posted by her earlier, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests. After claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the tweet. Diljit called her out for spreading misinformation and for ‘saying anything’. Their tweets lead to a massive Twitter spat. Diljit kept tweeting in Punjabi, telling Kangana to ‘google’ the meaning of his words.

 

Last week, Kangana also began trending ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa (Where is Diljit)’ on Twitter. She trained her guns on Priyanka Chopra and Diljit and wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.” Kangana also claimed that Diljit and Priyanka were ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests, but would be ‘hailed by the left media’ and given awards.

