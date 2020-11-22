Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films issues clarification with regard to missing payment of Rs 17 crore in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has issued a clarification with regard to a reported payment of Rs 17 crore to late Sushant Singh Rajput, made by Dinesh’s company, which is missing. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The duo made Raabta together which released in 2017.

In the clarification, published in Times Now, the company said: “The information you have received and what you have published is incorrect. Kindly note that Maddock Films has not made any payment to Sushant in Hungary. Maddock has also not received Rs 17 crores whether as actor fee, or any rebate from Hungary as wrongly claimed in your article. We have made the full and final payment to Sushant for the film Raabta as per the agreement signed by him with us, and this payment was received by him in India.”

The statement added that all payments to Sushant were made in India, and the financial transactions for Hungary shoot was handled by T-Series. “We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department. It should be noted that in fact all funding and financial transactions for the shooting in Hungary were handled by T-Series. You may confirm from T-Series. Maddock Films is a responsible filmmaker and we dutifully follow the rules and law of our country.”

In the same article there is a mention of how many European Union countries give rebates as high as 20% to film producers to encourage film production and tourism in their respective countries.

The statement further said that the company would cooperate with the agencies. “We are not sure if we can speak about the matter at this moment, but to avoid any controversy, we want to clarify we are fully cooperating with the agency and have furnished all details required and it is our sincere request to all to avoid spreading incorrect information.”

It also added that Dinesh was to return back to India and join the probe but has been held back, supposedly in Dubai, after testing positive for Covid 19. It may be recalled that in October this year, ED had raided Dinesh’s home and Maddock Films office in this connection. Back in July, at the time of filing an FIR in Patna, Sushant’s father had accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off funds as funds worth crores were missing from Sushant’s account. Rhea had rejected the charge.

