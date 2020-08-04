Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party: ‘Do not drag my name into this’

Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party: ‘Do not drag my name into this’

Dino Morea has said that he has ‘no connection whatsoever’ with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dino Morea denied hosting a party at his house.

Actor Dino Morea has denied reports that he hosted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and others at his house party on June 13, the night before Sushant’s death. Dino said he has ‘no connection whatsoever’ with the case.

“There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this,” he wrote in a tweet. He also attached a television news clip of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane’s media briefing with his tweet.The clip mentioned that Dino had hosted Sushant and a ‘politician’ at his home on 13 and they all later moved the party to Sushant’s house.

 Rane has claimed that Sushant was murdered but did not offer any evidence to support it. “Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered,” Rane said. He claimed that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.

“It has been 50 days since Sushant’s death but Mumbai’s world-famous police don’t know who was with Sushant at the party held (at his home) on June 13,” Rane said. Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party took place at the actor’s home on June 13.



Sushant, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway.

Also read: Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose named was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, meanwhile, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput’s death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Most valuable Indian lender HDFC gets new CEO after 26 years
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Woman dies in brutal exorcism ritual in Telangana’s Karimnagar, sorcerer arrested
Aug 04, 2020 21:55 IST
Jakhar seeks expulsion of Bajwa, Dullo, says they crossed ‘lakshman rekha’
Aug 04, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.