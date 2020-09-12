Dino Morea: I took a conscious decision not to accept stupid films

After debuting on OTT with Mentalhood, this year, where he played the role of a doting dad, Dino Morea took on the role of the antagonist of Hostages 2. “The OTT experience has been outstanding because you instantly reach out to millions of viewers as compared to a movie, though movies have a charm that is unmatched. I don’t differentiate between mediums and I feel if your web show is interesting and people love it, then it reaches out to a wide number of people all over the world. I enjoyed the roles in both projects I was a part of and I am looking forward to the other OTT projects that I am currently working on,” he shares.

With everyone raising the bar and trying to excel on OTT, Morea feels “you can’t be mediocre on OTT.” He adds, “The content on OTT is outstanding. There are so many options and so many platforms out there. I am enjoying being on OTT and the roles coming my way.”

Morea started his acting career with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), and followed it with a number of hit films including Raaz (2002), Aksar (2005) among others. But in the last 10 years, he was less a handful of times on the screen. Talking about the long gaps in his career, he says, “When I came into the industry, I didn’t know anyone. I was modelling and I got one opportunity after another. This industry has given me life and my home. I am extremely grateful to the industry for making me who I am today. My journey has been wonderful even if I have not scaled the heights that I wanted to. I took a step back because of the kind of movies I was getting. I took a conscious decision not to accept stupid films and scripts that were coming my way.”

He admits that he didn’t want to be part of movies that he didn’t believe in. “I felt I was digging my grave by making ridiculous choices. I took a step back and continued to be a part of the movies. I produced a movie, Jism 2 (2012), thereafter I went to Delhi and did an acting course. Now, I am producing another film called Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurana. One hasn’t seen me much as I don’t want to accept just about any movie,” he signs off.