Direct-to-OTT: With theatres shut amid Covid-19 crisis, the ballgame is changing in the film industry

“This is not a battle between theatres and OTTs,” filmmaker Karan Johar, stated recently, in the hope to put rest to speculations that at least a dozen movies are taking the direct-to-OTT route instead of waiting it out for traditional theatrical release once cinema halls once they open in the post-lockdown phase.

But Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu and at least five regional films are confirmed to be going straight to OTT. The buzz in film trade circles continues for titles such as Laxmmi Bomb, Ludo, Shershaah, Gunjan Saxena, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Khaali Peeli, Roohi Afzana and more from Bollywood, and other languages, that are either locked for release on various platforms, or in advance stages of negotiations.

Raj Nidimoru of director duo Raj & DK likens the situation to a stock market, as he says, “Filmmakers are waiting, and we don’t know when theatres are going to open up and when the graph is going to go high. So do you take the plunge or do you have the money to hold on?”

Film producer Bhushan Kumar, who says his banner has 10 movies ready and he is in talks for digital releases, feels OTT is a “good opportunity” for smaller films, which may otherwise jostle for fruitful theatrical windows that wil most likely to get secured by the bigger spectacle films -- the likes of Sooryavanshi, ‘83 are Bhuj - The Pride of India.

Exhibitors have made their apprehensions clear. Theatre owners in Tamil Nadu opposed the release of Jyothika- starrer film Pon Magal Vandhal; some members of the Eastern India Motion Pictures of India have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to stop producers from taking this route, and the Multiplex Association of India, has on its part, urged filmmakers to respect the “time-tested” exclusive theatrical window system instead of going directly to OTTs.

Alok Tandon, CEO – INOX Leisure Ltd, says, “In these times of an unparalleled crisis, we want the entire ecosystem to show solidarity and respect and assign value to each other’s significance in the ecosystem, and not behave like fair-weather friends.”

Tandon believes that from a value generation perspective, the theatrical window system is most beneficial for all stakeholders.

But that brings us to a question everyone’s asking -- will the audience even go to theatres once they open in the post-lockdown phase for a community experience, with strict social distancing norms in place?

According to Aparna Acharekar - Programming Head - ZEE5, which released Bamfaad earlier and will now bring Ghoomketu, believes “You have to be where the consumer is.”

“The industry doesn’t define where they want to be, consumers make the industry,” asserts Acharekar, adding that what this “overnight change” -- well, almost -- has done is, “put more people home, with access to Internet, with time on their hand, and more time to do things together rather than have an individualistic approach... And what is better than watching a film together?”

But even filmmakers have their set of concerns -- how much their movies get valued at and if they get their due promotions.

In a scenario of rightful co-existence, the time gap between theatrical and OTT release may shrink from the current 8 weeks, feels trade expert Komal Nahta, while trade analyst Girish Johar says what has happened is that the transition that was likely to happen within the next two years, has happened within 3 months.

Summing it up keeping the current situation in mind, Nahta says, “For OTTs, it’s a Godsent opportunity because they need the content, and for the producers also, these platforms are Godsent as theatres are shut.”