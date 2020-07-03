Director Milap Zaveri slams ‘absolutely ridiculous’ nepometer app, defends Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has slammed the ‘nepometer’ app, created by Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti. The app gauges the ‘nepotistic’ quotient of any given film, and rates it on the basis of how many central cast and crew members have connections to the film industry.

The upcoming film Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt and directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, was rated 98% on the app. Zaveri, director of films such as Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan took to Twitter to dismiss the app. He wrote, “This is an Absolutely ridiculous meter to even have started. All the stars and makers of this film have given bonafide Blockbusters coz of their talent/love of audiences. Since decades. Film family or not, in the end audiences embrace who THEY want. The nepotism debate is a joke.”

The original tweet read, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood. Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments.”

Earlier, a tweet announcing the launch of Nepometer said, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.”

The debate around nepotism has been reignited after the death of Sushant. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was depressed. The Mumbai Police are probing the professional rivalry angle in Sushant’s suicide, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier revealed on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

