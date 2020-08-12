Sections
Home / Bollywood / Director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised, condition critical: report

Director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised, condition critical: report

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat is reportedly hospitalised in Hyderabad and said to be in a critical condition.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nishikant Kamat is well known for his film Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Director Nishikant Kamat, known for his work in films like Drishyam and Mumbai Meri Jaan, has been hospitalised , according to a report. He is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

As per a report in India Today, Nishikant had suffered from cirrhosis of liver in the past and that has relapsed now. The director is reportedly in a critical condition.

Nishikant made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year in Marathi cinema. The film was also critically acclaimed and won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

Nishikant hit the national limelight when he directed the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015.



Though principally a director, Nishikant has also acted in films -- Saatchya Aat Gharat (Marathi), Rocky Handsome (2016), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Fugay and Julie 2.

