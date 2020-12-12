Sections
Home / Bollywood / Dirty Picture actor Arya Banerjee found dead in suspicious circumstances; she was 33

Dirty Picture actor Arya Banerjee found dead in suspicious circumstances; she was 33

Actor Arya Banerjee, who has appeared in films such as LSD: Love, Sex ASur Dhokha and The Dirty Picture, was found dead at her home in Kolkata. She was 33.

Bengali actor Arya Banerjee, who has acted in several Bollywood films such as The Dirty Picture and Love Sex and Dhokha, was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said. The police are treating it as a case of suspicious death.

The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old actor was lying in the bedroom. As per reports, Arya – also known as Devdutta -- was alone in her house in Kolkata’s Jodhpur Park. There were signs that she had possibly vomitted some food. She was found lying on the floor with her face down, with some blood droplets on floor.

“Primarily there appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us,” a senior police officer of Lake police station said.

Daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had done some modelling work besides LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011) and some other films.

Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

