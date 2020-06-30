‘Disappointed,’ says Carnival Cinemas as 7 big films go digital first, PVR Cinemas announce Sooryavanshi, 83 release dates

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is one of the seven Bollywood films set to release online soon..

As streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced release of seven big Bollywood films online, theatre chain Carnival Cinemas expressed disappointment, urging filmmakers to show some more patience and faith as thess films were meant for theatres.

Mohan Umrotkar, CEO of Carnival Cinemas, said after a seven movies announced that they will be directly going to digital, “It is very disappointing that the filmmakers are opting digital first route when we are just steps away from the theatrical releases with the reopening of cinema halls across the country with all the necessary precautions. The economy is reopening and malls have already opened. They just need to have some more faith and patience to hold the content for the big screens, that is what it was made for.”

“During the lockdown we have participated in many surveys to realize that the audience is waiting for cinemas to reopen. For the entertainment industry to flourish everyone needs to stand by each other. And if films made for theaters release directly on streaming platforms it may hamper the overall growth of the ecosystem,” the statement added.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the release of seven major films, including Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Fans will get to watch Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb; Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India; late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara; Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2; Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull; Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase online over the coming few months.

The first movie of Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, which will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers to commemorate his invaluable contribution to Hindi cinema.

Earlier, theatre chains had expressed disappointment after Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, among other films, went directly to digital.

Meanwhile, PVR Cinemas made major revelation Tuesday morning as they announced theatrical release of Akshay Kumar;s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 for this December. “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!,” the official Twitter account of PVR Cinemas said.

