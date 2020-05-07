Sections
Home / Bollywood / Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur connect virtually, cinematographer undergoes brain surgery after suffering a fall

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur connect virtually, cinematographer undergoes brain surgery after suffering a fall

From the Malang team including Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur connected on a video call to cinematographer Nadeem Khan being hospitalised, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:28 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Chitrangda Singh says casting couch exists but Bollywood is ‘not the place where anybody forces you’

The #MeToo movement, which shook Bollywood in 2018, saw many bigwigs being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. Chitrangda Singh, in a new interview, admitted that the casting couch exists and she has been propositioned but maintained that there is no coercion to give in.

(Read full story here)

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur have a team Malang reunion

Months after the release of their romantic-action flick, cast of the film Malang including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.

(Read full story here)

Vivek Oberoi provides financial aid to 5,000 daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday said he has supported 5,000 daily wage workers, who are suffering due to lockdown across the country. Vivek and Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye have joined hands to donate funds to the last mile workers such as labourers, maids, drivers and others.

(Read full story here)



FWICE general secretary says film shoots may not resume anytime soon



As the government relaxes several restrictions and allows various offices to function almost two months after a complete lockdown was announced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, film and TV shoots may not begin anytime soon. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) general secretary Ashok Dubey has said.



(Read full story here)

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan has undergone brain surgery at a hospital here after he suffered a fall. Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from a flight of stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 10:42 IST
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
May 07, 2020 10:39 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, Plus one, Plus two exams 2020 to be conducted on these dates, check here
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Use Interpol’s ‘Virtual Academy’ for learning during Covid-19, CBI tells state police departments
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Isolation pods, deployable hospitals, antibody gel: India’s tools to tackle pandemic
May 07, 2020 11:01 IST
‘Take every possible step to save lives’: Andhra Pradesh CM on gas leak incident
May 07, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.