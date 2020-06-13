Disha Patani celebrates 28th birthday with BFF Krishna Shroff and Naruto. See pics

Sections
Disha Patai celebrated her 28th birthday with best friend Krishna Shroff at home. She shared a picture of her Naruto-themed birthday cake on Instagram.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Disha Patani celebrated her birthday with BFF Krishna Shroff.

Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her 28th birthday celebrations. The actor shared a picture of her birthday cake and a boomerang video with best friend Krishna Shroff as the two celebrated the occasion.

Disha shared the picture of her birthday cake on Instagram with just a smiley, a heart and a flower emoji in the caption. The actor is a fan of the cartoon character Naruto and it happened to be the theme of her low -key birthday party.

Disha Patani with Krishna Shroff at home.

The actor also shared a boomerang video with Krishna as they struck a candid pose for the camera. Disha wore a short dress for the occasion and also shared a selfie on Instagram. Krishna shared a similar boomerang video on her Instagram stories and wished her saying, “Happy birthday to my sis from another Ms! Love u, D!”

Earlier in the day, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff shared throwback video to wish the ‘Rockstar’ on her birthday. The video shows Disha in a cafe, dancing to Hip-Hop music and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions.



 

Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar.” The birthday girl was quick to reply to the wish, and commented: “thank you, superstar.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says Kuch Naa Kaho with Aishwarya Rai is one of his favourite music albums: ‘Still listen to it regularly’

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff too wished Disha and shared an adorable selfie on Instagram. Ayesha wrote, “Happiest birthday Deeshu!” with flower and heart emojis. Disha replied to her by commenting over the post, “Thank you so much aunty,” while Krishna thought the picture was “cute.”

Om the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which features Salman Khan in the lead role. The film was scheduled to release on Eid in May but was postponed due to lockdown.

