Disha Patani drops fire emoji on Tiger Shroff’s beach photo, his sister Krishna asks ‘Hollywood, where you at?’

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of himself from a photoshoot at the beach. In the picture, shared on Instagram, he is wearing a bright purple half-sleeved T-shirt with a white tie-dye print, holding a ball in his hand. The sea is visible in the background.

Actor Disha Patani, who has been linked to Tiger since 2016, left a fire emoji on the post. His sister, Krishna Shroff, wrote, “Daaang, son,” followed by a fire emoji. In another comment, she wrote, “@hollywood, where you at?” Many fans also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap seemed to use Tiger’s example to make a point about nepotism. He shared a news article on Tiger (son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff) and Taimur Ali Khan (son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), and said nepotism exists and the media covers star kids because it is ‘what you the audience wants to see’.

Ayesha took offence to the tweet and replied to Anurag saying Tiger had made it on his own. “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely,” she wrote. Anurag apologised to her and wrote, “I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases ‘Taimur’. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this.”

Tiger completed six years in the film industry in May this year. To commemorate the occasion, he shared a picture with Kriti Sanon, his co-star in his first film, Heropanti. “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years. Thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all. #6YearsOfHeropanti #SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tiger’s last release was Baaghi 3, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. After its box office run came to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got an early streaming release.

