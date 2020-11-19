Disha Patani drops sizzling swimsuit picture from Maldives vacation, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff react

Disha Patani has shared a glamourous picture from her recent Maldives vacation. The actor is wearing a bikini as she moves her hands through her hair while facing the sun.

Several of her fans and friends showered her with praise in the comments section. The post received more than 8 lakh ‘likes’, including one from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. His sister Krishna Shroff wrote “Inspooo” in the comments section and shared kiss-eye and fire emojis, to which Disha reacted, “noo you areee,” with a heart emoji. Elli AvrRam exclaimed, “Ah,” along with a rainbow emoji and Disha acknowledged her comment with a hug emoji.

Last week, Disha treated her fans with several stunning pictures of herself from the beach vacation. The Baaghi 2 actor had shared two pictures of herself wearing a red bikini. While one of the pictures captured Disha from her side profile as she looked at the sea, the other one saw her walking along the beach.

She chose not to reveal much about her vacation and kept her caption minimal with just a bright sun emoji. Meanwhile, Tiger also shared stunning pictures of himself from the same location.

Disha recently dubbed for the international TV series The Boys. The Hindi version of the series was released recently. The Malang star lent her voice for the character of Starlight; one of the prime members of The Seven.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, the shooting of which she recently wrapped. She will also be reuniting with Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2.

