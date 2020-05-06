Disha Patani says she would not mind ‘four or more’ boyfriends in funny TikTok video, watch

With celebrities at home and all shoots stalled during the nationwide lockdown, many are turning to TikTok to entertain their fans. Disha Patani, too, has jumped on the bandwagon and keeps her followers hooked with fun videos.

In her latest video, Disha lip-syncs to a voiceover saying, “Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?” The video has garnered more than 75,000 likes on the video-sharing platform.

Disha, who insists that she is single, has been linked to Tiger Shroff ever since they worked together in the music video of Befikra. However, despite being spotted together ever so often and even going on holidays together, the two actors claim to be just good friends.

Recently, there was speculation that Disha was living with Tiger and his family during the lockdown, after she shared a TikTok video featuring his sister Krishna Shroff. However, Krishna clarified that she lived close by, and they sometimes went grocery shopping together.

Also read | Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Disha has been spending time with her pets - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety - during the lockdown. She told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets.” She has also been catching up on films during this time.

Even though gyms across the country are closed, Disha has not compromised on her fitness regime. “I’m also doing my workouts at home along with basic dance routines to keep me occupied,” she said.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller Malang, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. She will be seen next alongside Salman Khan in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more