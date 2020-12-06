Disha Patani swims with the fish during scuba diving session. Watch

Disha Patani is back in Mumbai but continues to share memories of her recent vacation in Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The Malang actor has now shared a serene video of her scuba diving session which shows her enjoying a swim with the fish.

Sharing the underwater video on Instagram, Disha captioned it, “making some friends,” along with fish and octopus emojis. The actor is seen in a red bikini, swimming effortlessly with fish underwater while wearing scuba diving gear.

The video received more than 161000 likes within half an hour, including one from Tiger.

She had earlier shared pictures of herself in a polka-dotted red bikini and a sky blue bikini from Maldives.

The actor had earlier shared several stunning pictures during the vacation. While neither Tiger nor Disha shared any pictures together, the locations and the timing were an easy giveaway that the two were indeed holidaying with each other.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, the shoot of which she recently wrapped up. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its shooting schedule got affected. The team had resumed work in October and wrapped up the shoot soon. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Govind Namdev.

“Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character,” Disha ad told PTI in an interview.

Disha will also be reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. She had played the female lead in Malang, which collected around 59 crore at the domestic box office.

