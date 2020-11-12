Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff share stunning pictures from Maldives, is the rumoured couple vacationing together?

A day after actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, they’ve shared pictures from the Maldives on social media. The rumoured couple appears to be holidaying together at the tropical destination, which is currently also hosting Kajal Aggarwal and Katrina Kaif, among others.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tiger shared a picture of himself deboarding a seaplane -- shirtless, of course. “Dress code for the next couple days,” he wrote in the caption. Later, he shared a couple of new pictures of himself, in a pool, wearing yellow trunks. “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown,” he captioned the post.

Disha, meanwhile, hasn’t posted anything yet, but has shared several videos and pictures on Instagram stories. A couple of videos showed the pristine beach, but Disha also made sure to post a few selfies as well.

This isn’t the first time Disha and Tiger have vacationed together in the Maldives. They’d shared pictures from the country in 2018, but never together.

They’ve so far denied dating reports. In August 2019, taking part in a Q & A session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of dating her. A user had asked: “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Around the time of the release of her film Bharat, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Disha was asked: “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” Replying to the question, Disha had said: “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, while Disha was seen in Malang. He recently announced a new film series, titled Ganapath. The first look was released earlier this week.

