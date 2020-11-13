Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff soak up the Maldives sun in swimsuits, share stunning new pics. See here

Rumoured Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared new updates for their fans, from their Maldives vacation. Although, as always, none of the pictures features the other.

Tiger and Disha were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier this week. Some hours later, he shared a picture of himself deboarding a seaplane, signalling his arrival at the popular tourist destination.

On Friday, Tiger took to Instagram once again and posted a shirtless picture of himself posing in the sea, wearing yellow trunks. He captioned it, “Must do everything in our power to protect our planet.” On Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of a special decoration on his bed, and a video of a rainy day at the beach.

Disha, meanwhile, hasn’t posted anything from the vacation yet, but has shared multiple pictures and videos on Instagram Stories. Friday’s batch included pictures of the beach, a couple of selfies, and another picture of the actor sitting on the deck of her room.

This isn’t the first time Disha and Tiger have vacationed together in the Maldives. They’d shared pictures from the country in 2018, but never together.

They’ve so far denied dating reports. In August 2019, taking part in a Q & A session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of dating her. A user had asked: “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

