Disha Salian’s father says ‘no truth’ in reports of her involvement with politician: ‘Stop tarnishing my daughter’s reputation’

Celebrity manager Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian has written to the Mumbai Police, seeking action against journalists spreading ‘fake news’ about her death and defaming her. In his letter, he said that the stories ‘hold no truth’ and were fabricated for the sake of TRPs.

Disha was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput and died on June 8, days before his suicide on June 14. Some reports suggest that the deaths are linked to each other.

India Today reports that the subject of Satish’s letter drew the police’s attention to ‘mental harassment’ caused to the family by journalists. “I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian,” he wrote.

Satish said that he had submitted a written complaint in Malvani police station against ‘derogatory posts and forwards’ on July 13. “In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family. The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it’s also taking a toll on my family,” he said in the letter.

“We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play,” he added.

Satish said that stories about Disha being involved with politicians and attending high-profile parties were being fabricated for television ratings. “News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter’s reputation and my family’s reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family’s health and we are being victimised by the media,” he wrote.

“We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them,” Satish added. He also requested the police to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media houses responsible for spreading such news about Disha.

Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on the night of June 8. Her mother has earlier said that she does not think it is in any way connected with Sushant’s death.

Meanwhile, KK Singh alleged in an FIR that Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame his son Sushant for the death of Disha. KK Singh has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea and accused her of misappropriating Sushant’s funds.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

