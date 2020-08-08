Disha Salian’s father says police showed him all case evidences: ‘She wasn’t pregnant. Rape never happened’

Disha Salian’s father has requested the media not to infringe upon the family’s right to privacy. Disha was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Satish Salian told India Today that the rumours being spread about his daughter and her death were false. “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” he said. Disha’s mother added that she has faith in the Mumbai Police, who she believes are doing their job properly.

According to police, Salian, 28, allegedly killed herself by jumping off a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad area on June 8. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment on suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police earlier this week, appealed to people to submit to them any information or evidence pertaining to Disha’s death for a thorough investigation in the case.

In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, on Wednesday, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said. In his letter he alleged that “news about her (Disha’s) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth.” He also requested the police to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media concerned for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said.

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed Salian was killed, and indicated the murder may have been preceded by her rape. He claimed the post mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts.

