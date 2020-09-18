Sections
Disha Salian’s last call was to her friend, she didn’t dial 100, says Mumbai Police: report

A Mumbai Police official has dismissed speculation that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian had called the police before her death. She had died on June 8, a few days before Sushant’s death.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Disha Salian was Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager.

The Mumbai Police have dismissed reports that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manger Disha Salian’s last call was to the police before her death. A Mumbai Police official has reportedly said that the celebrity manager had called her friend before her death. Disha had died a week before the death of the Chhichhore actor.

According to ANI, a Mumbai Police official has said that the last call from Disha Salian’s phone was to her friend Ankita. Rubbishing the rumours, he said, “The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false.”

 

Last month, the Mumbai Police initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by Disha’s father about the rumours allegedly being spread about his daughter’s death. Based on the complaint filed by Disha’s father Satish Salian, the Malvani police launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, a Mumbai Police official said.



Disha had died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad. An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput immortalised in wax by Asansol artist. See pics

Her father had recently given a written complaint to the police, stating that “derogatory” posts and forwards were being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family. In his complaint, he had also alleged that the “news about her (Disha’s) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth.” Disha’s father had also requested the police to take action against the people concerned for their “insensitive act” towards his family.

“The Malvani police, who are probing the case of Disha’s death, have also started an inquiry into the complaint filed by her father. Accordingly, statements of a few persons are being recorded in this connection,” the police official said. The police also made an appeal to the people to come forward with any evidence or information linked to the case.

(With ANI inputs)

