Dishoom completes 4 years: Varun Dhawan teases sequel, reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a day

Sharing pictures from behind the scenes from the sets of his brother’s directorial Dishoom on the film’s fourth anniversary, Varun Dhawan says it is time to ‘get the band back together’.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in as till from Dishoom.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture with John Abraham and revealed that the latter ate 21 watermelons in a day when they were shooting for Dishoom in the desert. Varun made the post to mark the fourth anniversary of his film with John and Jacqueine Fernandez. In his post, Varun also suggested getting back with the team, perhaps teasing a sequel.

Sharing one of the most popular still from the movie, Varun wrote Wednesday afternoon, “#4yearsofdishoom This was one of the best teams I worked with . 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 water melons in one day while filming in the dessert. @thejohnabraham @jacquelinef143 #rohitdhawan @nadiadwalagrandson @saqibsaleem #akshayekhanna @kamera002 @tarunkhanna23.tk.”

 

Varun also posted a bunch of picture with Jacqueline Fernandez, Rohit Dhawan and John on Instagram Stories.



Directed by Varun’s brother and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, Dishoom was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and traced the journey of two cops out on a mission to rescue the country’s star cricketer in the Middle East. While Varun and John teamed up for the cop duo, Saqib Saleem essayed he role of the cricketer and Akshaye Khanna played the main villain.

Also read: TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

About a sequel to Dishoom, Varun had said in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, “It all depends on when we come up with a script worth doing.The buddy-cop genre which we have revived in Dishoom had gone out of vogue in our cinema. Dishoom brought back the genre.We were not even sure how the audience would react to it.Now that the audience has reacted so positively to the film we’ll definitely like to take this forward.But none of us in a hurry.”

