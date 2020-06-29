Disney+ Hotstar announces new Bollywood releases: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj on offer

Disney+ Hotstar is looking forward to host a bunch of Bollywood movies in the coming months. Films such as Sadak 2, Bhuj, The Big Bull, Coolie No.1 and Laxxmi Bomb are all skipping theatrical releases and arriving straight to the streaming app.

The announcement was made during a special live event on Monday evening, attended by all the biggest stars of the five movies, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan. The films will be released between July to October, starting with later actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

Varun kicked off the chat by asking Alia about her new hairstyle and who was the one to cut it. Alia refused to reveal her hairstylist’s name. Akshay said the lockdown is the longest time he has stayed at home and joked that in this time, him and Varun’s father David Dhawan would have made at least 2-3 films.

Akshay said he can imagine how much his fans must miss seeing him on the big screen. He recalled how he would go to watch films with his family every Saturday as a kid. He added that the current situation calls for a change in the way we consume movies. He counted down all the merits of watching movies at their own home on digital platforms like our own show timings and munching on food we like.

Ajay said the good thing about the pandemic is how the industry has realised how they can release their films on digital. “We can make more films, we can make different kind of films for theatres and digital platforms,” he said.

Akshay shared two new posters for his film Laxxmi Bomb and said he wanted to make the film for a long time.

Ajay also shared posters for Bhuj, featuring him and Sanjay Dutt.

Alia Bhatt also shared a poster for Sadak 2. The poster features a road leading to Mount Kailash.

Abhishek shared the poster for Big Bull. It’s a rags-to-riches story set in the 80s.

The actors earlier took to Twitter to share a video of themselves where they are seen urging people to join the big announcement. “Good News to mai aap logo ko de chuka hu, is baar mai aapke liye laya hu big news. Entertainment bilkul naye style mei. Ajay (Devgn), Varun (Dhawan), Abhishek (Bachchan), Alia (Bhatt), and I are going live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in a few hours. Join us at 4.30 pm and get the details,” said Akshay in the video.

“Excited to be a part of something that’s gonna change you and your weekly dose of Bollywood. Join Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and me as we reveal the big announcement at 4.30 pm today,” Abhishek had said.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, dropped a bigger hint: “Missing Friday releases ka hoga ‘The End.’ I can’t wait to share this big news with you guys. Join Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and I on Disney+ Hotstar’s handle at 4.30 pm aur sab jaan jaogey,” he said.

