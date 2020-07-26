Divya Dutta is shocked at getting electricity bill worth Rs 51,000: ‘Shagun dena hai lockdown ka?’

Actor Divya Dutta has expressed shock at receiving an electricity bill worth Rs 51,000. She took to Twitter to ask her provider about it.

“Dear @TataPower what’s happening.. a monthly bill of 51000?? Shagun dena hai lockdown ka (Am I supposed to give it as gift for lockdown)? Pls sort this asap,” she wrote in her tweet.

Divya’s followers were also shocked at her tweet. “Aise kaunse rocket launcher bnaye hain apne lockdown me ghar pr... Jo itna bill aa gya... Agar bnaya hai rocket launcher.. to krdo tata power pr launch (What kind of rocket launchers were you making at home during lockdown? That you got such a high bill. If you did make one, launch it at Tata Power),” wrote one. “Are pure mohalle ka bill pay kar rahe ho kya aap?!(Are you paying for the whole neighbourhood?),” asked another.

Earlier in June, multiple residents of Mumbai, including film stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia, among others, had also received exceptionally high electricity bills. They took to Twitter to complain about it but later realised the bills were all legitimate.

Taapsee shared a tweet saying that she tried to figure out how she could owe Rs 36,000 for electricity. But after some heavy number crunching, she figured out the bill was legitimate after all. “So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the ‘approximate’ reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it,” she wrote in her tweet and attached a picture of the calculations she did on a piece of paper. The Rs 36,000 bill is for three months of electricity. Soha, too, shared a similar tweet.

The power company had informed that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. Apart from Adani, other utilities like Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

