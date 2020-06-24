Divya Dutta: Nothing horrible lasts, this pandemic will also go away in some time

Actor Divya Dutta says being at home for three months in the lockdown, there are a lot of things she got to experience after a long time.

“There’s a lot of fun in video calls, how much did we used to do it before? Nature is healing, and I am personally loving it. It is getting a breather, it is a lesson learnt for all of us. Once we are out of this, we need to give them their space... Achha sa break diya hai upar waale ne. Yeh bhi chala jaayega thode time mein, nothing horrible lasts,” says the 42-year-old.

She had also shared videos of animals roaming on the roads during this phase on social media. According to her,it’s a straight warning coming to all of us, it’s introspection time. “Hum bechaare andar hain. We all kept running in our lives, from issues, now there’s no running away, what will you do? This is the best time to look within and also extend an initiative towards your loved ones. If not, then there are layers which are not healed. Along with nature, you also need healing from inside,” adds Dutta.

The actor, till date, had never got the opportunity to take such a break, being swamped with work always. Even though Unlock 1.0 is underway now and shoots are set to resume in Maharashtra, she says one could see the effect of the Covid-19 scare while she was on set before the first lockdown had begun.

“I had been continuously shooting from October last year, till March, without a day’s break. Mid February we started hearing things happening in China and Italy, it hadn’t come here. We were shooting a film in Punjab, aur wahaan toh khet hain, khuli hawayein, you don’t feel the pinch, but when we went there, everyone had sanitisers and took precautions until we got notices. That film is now stuck. We have all taken it in our stride, what needs to be done, needs to be done. The sensible thing has been to stay at home,” says Dutta.

