Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Divya Dutta: Six months have passed. We won’t know when normalcy will return. We are a hopeful lot

Divya Dutta: Six months have passed. We won’t know when normalcy will return. We are a hopeful lot

Divya Dutta talks about stepping out for work and meeting people, realising she missed the zing, the energy of the sets and safety precautions are the new normal

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:05 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

In the past few months, Divya Dutta has been busy as she had four releases on digital platforms. (Photo: M Fahim)

In the past few months, Divya Dutta has been busy as she had four releases on digital platforms. The actor, who has been out dubbing and meeting people for work, realised that she missed the zing and energy of the sets.

She says, “We all have taken baby steps into the world. I dubbed for my next project and did a photo shoot for another project as well. I am not continuously shooting or dubbing but it is nice to go meet people and feel a little normal, though with masks et al. After being cooped up at home since the last five months, it felt good to go out and interact with people.” She starred in web shows Special Ops and Hostages 2, film Ram Singh Charlie and a short film Relationship Manager, which was shot during the Unlock.

 

Dutta says Indians are a “”hopeful lot” but we have to be diligent about safety measures. “Thode time ki baat hai, sochte sochte six months have passed since the lockdown. We won’t know when normalcy will return. Don’t start feeling too comfortable at home as it is dangerous (laughs). People have to earn and motivate themselves. We will have to follow the safety. I never felt nervous about stepping out but I knew I had to be cautious.

She will be turn a year older tomorrow and will be celebrating with her family and says a few friends might drop over. “I will be at home and I will attend a dance performance by my niece and nephew. Friends have been asking about my plan but there is no plan,” she concludes.

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Sep 24, 2020 16:59 IST
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST
Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level
Sep 24, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Friends ‘kidnap’ student during online class, clip prompts mixed reactions
Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on Tuesday
Sep 24, 2020 18:19 IST
UK to pick up wage bill for 6 more months for Covid-hit workers
Sep 24, 2020 18:16 IST
Assam Police probing role of former IPS officer in question paper leak
Sep 24, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.