Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to withdrawn Tanishq ad, reacts to its removal: ‘Don’t we all promote brotherhood?’

Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to withdrawn Tanishq ad, reacts to its removal: ‘Don’t we all promote brotherhood?’

Actor Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to a withdrawn Tanishq ad, has reacted to a Twitter user who said that it was ‘wrong’. Divya pointed out the foundations of ‘unity in diversity’ upon which India was built.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Divya Dutta had lent her voice to the Tanishq ad.

Actor Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to a controversial Tanishq advertisement, has said that she is saddened by the company’s decision to pull it down after online backlash. The 45-second ad featured a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.

Answering a Twitter user’s question if it was indeed her voice in the ad, she wrote, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.” When another Twitter user wrote that they had ‘nothing against her’, but ‘but wrong is wrong’, Divya responded, “But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There are so many other ads that no one comments about, but to each his own)!”

 

Tanishq in a statement said that it pulled the ad “keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff.” The statement read: “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”

 

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

The advertisement attracted conflicted reactions from people on social media. While actor Kangana Ranaut claimed that it promoted ‘sexism’ and ‘love jihad’, others such as Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker were against its removal. Author Chetan Bhagat commented, “Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can’t afford you anyway. And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won’t have jobs and hence definitely won’t able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too. Don’t worry about them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Oct 14, 2020 08:44 IST
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Oct 14, 2020 08:25 IST
Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13
Oct 14, 2020 08:52 IST

latest news

Northern Ireland govt says set to impose tougher Covid-19 curbs, says first minister Arlene Foster
Oct 14, 2020 09:17 IST
Delhi: Woman’s body found in Dwarka jungle; murder case registered
Oct 14, 2020 09:10 IST
Lake sediment study gives clues to glacier health and Indus valley civilisation
Oct 14, 2020 09:18 IST
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on Mumbai power outage
Oct 14, 2020 09:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.