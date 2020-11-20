Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets in Lucknow with John Abraham, see pics

Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets in Lucknow with John Abraham, see pics

Divya Khosla celebrated her birthday on the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2 and shared pictures from the celebrations. John Abraham and her husband Bhushan Kumar celebrated with her.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Satyameva Jayate 2 is being shot in Lucknow.

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday in Lucknow on the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2. Present on the occasion were her husband producer Bhushan Kumar and film’s actor John Abraham.

Sharing the pictures Divya wrote: “Birthday Celebrations on my sets #SatyamevaJayate2 A Big Thank you to all my fanclubs for running a 100day countdown to my birthday since August with everyday posts & edits I’m blessed to have u all #lovelovelove #divyakhoslakumar #postingvideosoon.” The pictures showed Divya dressed in red ghagra choli and cutting a cake. In one picture, she was seen feeding her husband a piece of the birthday cake.

 

Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to the hit first film of the series, was all set to go on floors in April this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic lent a big blow and matters were postponed. The shoot resumed in September. However, the film which was initially suppose to be shot in Mumbai was later shifted to Lucknow.



Speaking about it to Mid Day, producer Madhu Bhojwani said: “We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision.” The plot which revolves around corruption was further polished by writer Milap Zaveri during the lockdown.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

The film stars Diya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Amyra Dastur apart from John.

Speaking about the film, John has said how he had thoroughly enjoyed the first film. He had told ANI, “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic saw boost in Taiwanese investment into China
Nov 20, 2020 15:35 IST
Divya Khosla celebrates birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets in Lucknow
Nov 20, 2020 15:33 IST
Inspirational and informative books for young readers
Nov 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Britain may ease curbs for Christmas as Covid-19 cases start flattening
Nov 20, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.