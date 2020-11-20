Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets in Lucknow with John Abraham, see pics

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday in Lucknow on the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2. Present on the occasion were her husband producer Bhushan Kumar and film’s actor John Abraham.

Sharing the pictures Divya wrote: “Birthday Celebrations on my sets #SatyamevaJayate2 A Big Thank you to all my fanclubs for running a 100day countdown to my birthday since August with everyday posts & edits I’m blessed to have u all #lovelovelove #divyakhoslakumar #postingvideosoon.” The pictures showed Divya dressed in red ghagra choli and cutting a cake. In one picture, she was seen feeding her husband a piece of the birthday cake.

Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to the hit first film of the series, was all set to go on floors in April this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic lent a big blow and matters were postponed. The shoot resumed in September. However, the film which was initially suppose to be shot in Mumbai was later shifted to Lucknow.

Speaking about it to Mid Day, producer Madhu Bhojwani said: “We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision.” The plot which revolves around corruption was further polished by writer Milap Zaveri during the lockdown.

The film stars Diya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Amyra Dastur apart from John.

Speaking about the film, John has said how he had thoroughly enjoyed the first film. He had told ANI, “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

