Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Diwali 2020: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish fans on the festival of lights, Sonu Sood says ‘make someone’s Diwali happy’

Diwali 2020: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish fans on the festival of lights, Sonu Sood says ‘make someone’s Diwali happy’

Diwali 2020: Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonu Sood and Madhuri Dixit have wished their fans a very ‘Happy Diwali’.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diwali 2020: Salman Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have wished their fans on the occasion.

As Bollywood celebrated a quiet Diwali this year, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social networking accounts to wish their fans on the occasion. Aamir Khan took to Twitter to wish his fans on Diwali. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment. Love. a,” he wrote.

 

Salman wished his fans on Diwali along with a picture of him in a kurta-pyjama from his Bigg Boss shoot. He wrote, “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe.”

 



Several Bollywood celebrities shared video messages to wish their fans on Diwali. Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of him in a vibrant kurta-pyjama and doing bhangra to a tune. He captioned it on Twitter, “HAPPY DIWALI OYE.”

 

Ajay Devgn shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali! This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe.. #HappyDiwali.”

 

 

Bobby Deol also shared a video message on the occasion. Madhuri Dixit shared a boomerang video and said, “May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity. #HappyDiwali.”

 

 

Sonu Sood encouraged his fans to help a person in need on the occasion. He wrote on Twitter, “Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali.” Shruti Haasan also echoed the same thought. She tweeted, “Happy Diwali to everyone !! May this Diwali guide us into the light from this rather strange year !! Wishing you and your family all the love and light - a lot of people won’t be able to celebrate in the same way due to financial or emotional reasons so keep them in your prayers.”

 

 

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....”

 

Also read: Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary with unseen pics from Italy wedding

 

Dharmendra shared a video of firecrackers on Twitter and wrote, “Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar Heart with ribbon....Dua karta hoon Folded hands aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug Hugging face to you all .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
Nov 14, 2020 15:38 IST
No alliance with major parties: Akhilesh reveals 2022 election plan
Nov 14, 2020 16:55 IST

latest news

Muhurat trading to kick off at 6pm: What to expect
Nov 14, 2020 17:44 IST
Prajnesh enters semifinals of Cary Challenger
Nov 14, 2020 17:22 IST
Pet owners embrace firecracker ban during Diwali in Chandigarh
Nov 14, 2020 17:15 IST
Brazilian duo zoom through streets with broomsticks inspired from Harry Potter
Nov 14, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.