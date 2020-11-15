Sections
Diwali 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi look gorgeous as they attend puja, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share festive looks

Diwali 2020: From Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi to Ananya Pandey, Bollywood’s beautiful people were seen dressed in their best as they celebrated the festival of lights.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi, actor Katrina Kaif shared their Diwali looks.

Diwali celebrations may be low-key in Bollywood this year but they more than made up with the glitz and glamour. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi were among those who shared their festive looks as they gave a glimpse into their celebrations.

“Messy hair and messier makeup by ME Happy Diwali @manishmalhotraworld,” Janhvi wrote as she shared her look. Dressed in a yellow sari with golden embroidery. Khushi chose dark blue ensemble with golden detailing. The two were seen with father Boney Kapoor as they went for Diwali puja at his office.

 

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s Diwali looks.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi for Diwali puja at father Boney Kapoor’s office.

Salman Khan also shared his festive wishes with a photo in which he is seen dressed in a kurta. “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe,” he wrote. Katrina, dressed in a magenta sari with Diwali lights all around her, wrote, “Shubh Dipawali, love and light to all”.



 

 

Ananya Pandey was seen with father Chunky Pandey as they stepped out to attend Bunty Sajdeh’s party. Ananya was seen in a gorgeous pink lehenga for the occasion.

Ananya Pandey with father Chunky Pandey.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, was seen sprinkling sparkle on social media with a video of herself that had the glittery festive filter.

“May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity #HappyDiwali,” she tweeted along with the video that sees her enjoying the sparkle that fills the screen in her video.

Actor-turned-producer Ajay Devgn celebrated Diwali minus wife Kajol and daughter Nysa. He earlier dedicated this year of Diwali to the Indian Army officials who keep the country safe.

 

“Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali! This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe#HappyDiwali,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

