Sections
Home / Bollywood / Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher

Actor Saiyami Kher is basking in the success of her two projects- a web show, Special Ops, and Anurag Kashyap’s film Choked.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Saiyami Kher says it feels great to be appreciated.

After her Hindi film debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya (2016), Saiyami Kher made a foray into Telugu and Marathi film with great success. During the lockdown, she had not one but two releases including the web series, Special Ops and later, the Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked that got a positive response. The actor, who has been in Nashik, with her family since 89 days now, says she couldn’t be happier.

Kher says, “It has been overwhelming to see the response for my work. I have got so many messages and since the last four years, I didn’t know what it means to receive praise. It was new and wonderful and I am thankful for all the love. Whether it is an ensemble role or a lead role, when you are appreciated for your work, it always feels great. I was living with Anurag sir’s film for three years since he offered it to me and I was waiting for people to see it. It is quite closer to my heart. And when my idol Sachin (Tendulkar, cricketer) posted about the film and so, I was grinning for three days (laughs). It has been quite an exciting time as a lot of filmmakers have reached out and liked my work.” 

After the dismal performance of her debut film, ask her if she feels has arrived and she says, “Be it the criticism that I received back then or the praise coming my way now, I take both with a pinch of salt. Success and failure is a part of the industry. Something works and others don’t and to maintain your sanity, you should not let success or failure get to you. I just hope people remember my good work and I get more exciting roles.”

 



She adds that it is disappointing when your work isn’t liked as you have put in a lot of effort. “But cinema is a personal experience for many as they connect with it or not. It can be hurtful but I am thankful to have people around me who remind me that I started acting because I enjoyed it. Success and failure is a by product of my work. They tell me not to get affected by either as it will affect my work and if I continue to do what I enjoy, then it will work out,” says the actor who will be seen in a Telugu film next.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village
Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, seeks relief for people out of jobs
Jun 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Uttarakhand: One Covid-19 positive patient dies; 67 fresh cases take overall tally to 1,912
Jun 16, 2020 18:06 IST
Private hospitals in Telangana oppose move to cap Covid-19 treatment cost
Jun 16, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.