Don’t lose heart, wait for the next opportunity: Jimmy Sheirgill

As actors, we are in the limelight and so, we are talked about more than others. But there are people in other fields too, who go through depression,” says actor Jimmy Sheirgill, reacting to the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which has put the focus back on mental health.

He adds, “I do agree that there are many who have mental health issues and we need to talk more about the issues and get help for people who need them. But often what happens is that we take the issue into different directions and tangents and the main topic - which is mental health- gets diluted.”

As once again, nepotism and camps in Bollywood sidelining talented actors, too, being talked about, the Tanu Weds Manu (2011) actor, who started his career in films with Maachis (1996), and has starred in many box-office hits, says he has seen many highs and lows in his career. He shares, “There are a number of reasons for losing out on a film or lost opportunities, which could be - a director choosing their favourite actor, which could be me, or an actor has multiple commitments and is unable to do a film. It is not that someone didn’t want me in a camp so I didn’t get a film, that is a wrong way of looking at things, I feel. Even if someone did so with me, no one ever told me directly that they did or I don’t want you to do well so I won’t cast you. There have been times when you get offers for a big film but you don’t want to keep a smaller producer waiting just because a big opportunity came your way. People who have gone through such experiences would be able to talk about it in a better manner. I have never paid attention to such things.”

The actor points out that his mantra in life has been to just keep working and moving on and how being a family man has helped him lead a balanced life. He says, “Work has always brought me joy. Kaam hi bachayega. One shouldn’t lose heart but wait for the next good opportunity. Everyone goes through highs and lows in careers but most of us are lucky to have families to go back to. Every since I started working in the industry, people used to ask me why I wasn’t seen at parties and events, I would say that after work, I like going back to my family. That part of my life has somewhere helped me in keeping a balance in life- between work and family.”

Talking about the lockdown, he admits that when you are working, you want a break and chill at home. “But after being at home for so long, I can’t wait to go back to work. At first, I enjoyed the time with family and read scripts but soon ran out of scripts. I also stopped watching a lot of TV as it had too much information and also affected the eyes.”

Other than Hindi and Punjabi films, Sheirgill says he is enjoying being a part of web shows. Talking about the experience, especially the reception of his last show, Rangbaaz Phirse, he says, “The difference between a film and a web show is about their duration but the way it is shot and people who are behind it, all of it feels like a movie as that’s how they are treated. In fact, one could call them long format movies. As an actor, you are invested in a character for longer and get more scenes, which is fulfilling.”

He is excited about his upcoming web show, Your Honor, which is a thriller about a judge whose son is accused of a crime. “The story and my character is quite layered. It is emotional, dramatic and engaging as there are many twists,” he says.