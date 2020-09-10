Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Don’t make it a conversation over chai-biscuit: Sumeet Vyas on SSR death investigation

Don’t make it a conversation over chai-biscuit: Sumeet Vyas on SSR death investigation

Actor Sumeet Vyas talks about the SSR death investigation, Bollywood being a soft target and why we “should not contribute to the gossip.”

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

The Permanent Roommates actor feels that the film industry has always been a soft target.

An unfortunate and melodramatic representation of an ongoing CBI investigation.With their narrative it looks like we don’t need no judiciary or investigating agencies in India. Between news channel’s and WhatsApp groups most cases can be resolved.#pathetic,” actor Sumeet Vyas posted this on Twitter a few days ago, when the dramatized version of Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation was being aired on a news channel.  

Appalled at the media trial and how things unfolded since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Vyas says, “The matter is subjudice and the biggest agencies in the country are investigating it. We shouldn’t try to solve the case on What’s app or Twitter. It requires expertise and not opinions. I knew Sushant when he came to Mumbai. He is gone now and someone else’s life is at stake too. And neither situation is pleasant. Let’s not make it a conversation over chai-biscuit. Let’s not gossip about the accused or the victim.”  

The Permanent Roommates actor, who has made a name for himself in films and on OTT, is also sad that Bollywood’s image is being maligned by accusation and he feels that the film industry has always been a soft target. “It is easier to blame Bollywood for someone smoking, drinking or having any of the vices. In every film or show, we show that good wins over evil and truth triumphs, so if films are blamed for all the wrong deeds, why doesn’t Bollywood get credit for all the good deeds in society? Credit toh dete nahin hai, par aisi taisi karna aa jaate hain,” he says.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Covid-19’s shadow over Durga puja in Odisha, govt says no public celebration
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan shares special message for KKR fans
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
Shortage of ICU beds equipped with ventilators in Lucknow
Sep 10, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.