Don’t want that anymore!

With the New Year, while resolutions are the norms, we spoke to celebrities who shared their ideas on what they want to stop or not do in 2021.

Nimrat Kaur

I am used to putting on makeup but it comes off when I wear a mask. I don’t want that. I want a magical mask that protects the make up. If I can take it off.

Kubbra Sait

I don’t want to live in the future. It’s cooler and much more snappier to live in the now. It’s too expensive to lose today and the moment now.. to plan for tomorrow and the year ahead of us. Breathe. Smile. Simplify and live.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

I don’t want to let trolls and other fools define my mood. Workwise, I don’t want to and will try not to wear a salwar kurta for any of my characters this year.

Richa Chadha

This year, I want to be irresponsible. As it is, I have no liabilities, and somehow irresponsibility is permissible in society. By 2022, I want to be known for ‘lack of accountability’, that’s the dream.

Sumeet Vyas

I don’t want to cry about how 2020 was the worst year. Sabr and shukr is what I want to take away from last year. We should look at the larger picture.

Pankaj Tripathi

I don’t want to do a lot of “acting” this year. I will make do with less acting on screen. What I mean is, anyway, I “act” less in a scene and try to be natural and I want to continue that. It is not about working less but reducing the amount of acting in my performance.

