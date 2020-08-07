Dori Tutt Gaiyaan: Janhvi Kapoor is losing her dreams in this melancholic Gunjan Saxena song by Rekha Bharadwaj

Janhvi Kapoor has shared another song video from her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The video shows how a broken dream crushed that young pilot’s soul.

“Dori Tutt Gaiyaan Never give up on your dreams. #DoriTuttGaiyaan song out now! #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl premieres on 12th August only on @netflix_in,” Janhvi captioned her post.

The song shows Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena, coming back to her home after facing rejection at the flying academy. She remembers the time she was a hopeful girl with big dreams in her eyes but now feels let down. Even her parents cannot do much to help her except let her come to terms with her situation.

The song is sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Kausar Munir. The entire music album was released earlier this week.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the inspiring true life story of flying officer Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It premieres on Netflix on August 12. Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 24 but had to bypass a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios, features actor Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s onscreen father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother, Angad Bedi as her brother and actors Viineet Kumar and Manav Vij as her senior officers.

Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her, has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she said.

