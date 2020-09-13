Drugs, addiction and Bollywood: Celebs who have had drug encounters in the past

Actor Sanjay Dutt has always been vocal about his drug addiction phase, while a video which has surfaced shows Kangana Ranaut claiming that she was an addict in the past.

How rampant is the drug culture in Bollywood? That the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case would lead us to this question shocked everyone. Rajput’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty reportedly has revealed the names of 15 Bollywood celebrities in her interrogation by Narcotics Control Bureau, who she has seen consume drugs.

Many celebs in the past too, have either been caught with or confessed to consuming drugs. Sanjay Dutt has been very vocal about his drug addiction when he was young. At a college event a couple of years back, the 61-year-old had revealed he woke up one day and was told by his servant that he had been asleep for two days. “I went to Sunil Dutt, my father, at seven in the morning, told him that I need help, I am a drug addict. I was a lucky man that my father took me to the US where I stayed in a drug cure center for two years... I made a promise to myself that neither will I do drugs and nor will encourage its use.” His biopic, Sanju (2018), too recreated his addiction days.

Kangana Ranaut had claimed recently that 99 percent of Bollywood celebs indulge in drugs. She had also taken to Twitter on September 2 and written, “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.” Now, an old video has surfaced, where the 33-year-old claims she was an addict when she had initially entered the film industry. “Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict,” she is seen saying.

Another actor, who like Dutt and Ranaut, has been vocal about his drug addiction, is Prateik Babbar. In a column that he wrote for Mid Day in 2017, he revealed his struggle started before high school.

“As years went by, I got acquainted with the narcotic underbelly, which led me to my first run-in with drugs at the age of 13… By the time I was in my freshman year, seniors introduced me to the world of acid, cocaine and ecstasy. What started off as a few pills every couple of days, soon spiralled into uncontrolled consumption.” He finally went into rehab.

Actor Fardeen Khan, in 2001, had been arrested by NCB in Juhu, Mumbai on charges of possessing cocaine, according to a HT report. The special court had granted him immunity from prosecution in February 2012 after he went through a de-addiction process. Vijay Raaz is another actor who was reportedly detained in UAE in 2005 for possessing narcotic drugs, according to a PTI report. He had gone there to shoot a film. According to DNA, DJ Aqeel, too, was caught with the drug ecstasy in his bag at the Dubai international airport, but later discharged.

Ranbir Kapoor, who floored everyone with his performance in the film Rockstar (2011), confessed to doing pot. He told India Today in 2013, “It was hard to get in the moment on stage with 300 bored junior artistes posing as a real audience. Pot made those moments feel real.”

Apart from all this, a 2019 party that filmmaker Karan Johar hosted at his house, which had guests such as actors Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal, came under the scanner, and it was alleged that drugs were abused. A video which Johar shared on social media led to these speculations. However, they were never verified.

