Durgamati trailer: Bhumi Pednekar goes from the victim to one doling revenge in this spooky Akshay Kumar film, watch

Bhumi Pednkera’s Durgamati trailer sets up two different timelines with justice and revenge as the themes that tie them together. Out to get Arshad Warsi’s activist leader, Mahie Gill’s cop zeroes in on a prisoner, played by Bhumi Pednekar. To get her to toe the line, she is taken to the Durgamati haveli, only to find out that the palace has more secrets than earlier imagined.

Watch Durgamati trailer here

As Durgamati’s ghost takes over, jump scares rule the roost in this latest offering from producers Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Akshay recently headlined the horror film Laxmii with a similar theme.

Durgamati underwent a name change recently. Earlier titled Durgavati, it has now been named Durgamati The Myth. No reason has been given for the name change. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles, and is written and directed by Ashok.

The new Durgamati poster and teaser had Bhumi looking dishevelled with partially rubbed off bindi and dressed in a period costume and jewellery. The shoot is set in a dilapidated haveli and a throne-like chair. “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati,” the actor wrote with it, while Akshay’s post teased the revenge theme of the film.

In October, Bhumi had shared a poster in which she is sitting in front of a door with a pair of eyes on it. “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin,” Bhumi wrote in the caption.

Durgamati is the official remake of Telugu hit, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead. The actor played a female IAS officer who is possessed by the ghost of a dead queen in the film revolving around the theme of revenge.

Talking about the film, Bhumi had said earlier, “It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-wrecking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have been very fortunate as an artiste and I’m proud of my journey in cinema so far. So, I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi. It will release on Amazon Prime on December 11.