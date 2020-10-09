Durgavati first poster: Bhumi Pednekar’s new film looks spooky, Karan Kapadia asks ‘what is behind that door’

Sections
Durgavati first poster: Bhumi Pednekar has shared the first look poster for her upcoming horror film. Touted to be a remake of Anushka Shetty’s Bhagamathie, the film is scheduled to release on December 11 on Amazon prime.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar has shared the first poster for her upcoming film, Durgavati. The film is among a slate of upcoming Amazon Prime Video releases that were announced on Friday.

The spooky new poster could remind you of Temple Run with Bhumi sitting outside the doors of what looks like an ancient temple. She is on her knees in a stained dress, looking ahead with a stern expression. “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin,” she wrote in the caption.

 

Actor Karan Kapadia commented, “Seriously, what’s behind it ? I’m in the movie and I still don’t know.” Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Oh superb !!!!! Looks damn good.” Many fans said they were excited to see Bhumi in a new avatar while others wondered if the film was a remake of Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhagamathie. The team has not confirmed the same.



In Bhagamathie, Anushka played an IAS officer who is possessed by queen Bhaagamathie’s ghost in a palace. Durgavati is directed by G Ashok, who also directed Bhagamathie. It’s backed by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

The film also stars Arshad Warsi. Welcoming him on board, Bhumi had written in February, “Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you :) Thank you for becoming a part of this special film #Durgavati”

Bhumi was last seen in Netflix release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and also starred Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and in Badhai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

