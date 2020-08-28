Dynamics change when you are with your partner: Parvin Dabas on collaborating with wife Preeti Jhangiani

Sections
Actor Parbin Dabas talks about collaborating with wife, actor Preeti Jhangiani, on two web projects.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:52 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Parvin Dabas, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande, is working on his second film.

It’s not quite often when an actor couple gets to team up for a project on screen, and when it happens, they of course make the most of it. Parvin Dabas, who has worked with wife Preeti Jhangiani on two web shows, talks about experiencing a similar feeling. However, he admits that “the dynamics change when you are with your partner”.

Elaborating his point, he says, “It’s more like a reality check. You know the other person would tell you the truth and that honest opinion counts. Also, there’s a greater comfort level — you can discuss, ideate about the project and also your character. So yes, we try and make the most out of it.”

The duo, who starred in the web series Hostages, will be seen next in Made For Each Other, a romantic comedy about a couple with teenage kids growing up. A portion of the web series that is left to be shot is expected to go on floors soon. 

So ,do they take cues from each other to ensure a far better outcome? The 45-year-old says that he is open to “suggestions from everyone”, and not just his wife.



“In our creativity-driven craft, one needs to work with an open mind. I believe that suggestions can come from anyone, from directors, co-actors, spot boy, makeup artist or the one who serves you food. I take feedback from everyone around me. It has actually helped me grow as a performer,” he confesses.

Dabas had earlier talked about his plans of helming his second film after Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande (2011). While the film didn’t generate the spark that the actor expected, he feels that the experience had made him more confident.

“More than anything else, I believe you learn from everything…,” he says, and continues about his second directorial, “I have a few things in mind and work has also started, but it’s too early to talk about it. This would be totally different from the last.”

