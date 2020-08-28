Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘East or West, Dimple is best’: Twinkle Khanna, Karan Kapadia pen appreciation posts as Tenet releases, share video

Tenet has finally released in as many as 70 countries across the world and stars Dimple Kapadia in a special role. Her daughter Twinkle Khanna and nephew Karan Kapadia have shared appreciation posts.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna have shared an appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia.

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, Tenet has finally released in select theatres across the world. The film also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a special role and her daughter Twinkle Khanna and nephew Karan Kapadia are excited for her.

On Friday, Twinkle and Karan took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of Dimple from the movie and said that they are proud of her. “East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes,” wrote Twinkle. Karan wrote, “I’m so proud of you #tenet.”

 

The video has behind-the-scenes footage of Dimple and other stars on the sets of the film. Speaking about the film’s director, Dimple said that he always very involved in the process and gives ‘more than 100%’ to every scene.



 

Tenet is an espionage thriller with a sci-fi twist. It also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debiki and Kenneth Branagh.

Earlier this week, Karan had shared a selfie with Robert--clicked on the Mumbai sets of Tenet--to congratulate him on the first trailer of The Batman. Robert stars as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie. “Hanging out with my boy vengeance ...the new batman trailer has just dropped and it looks incredible,good luck Bob #thebatman#herobankebhoolgaya#teamedwardforever,” he had captioned the post.

 

Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

The reviews for Tenet have not been all positive with many critics finding fault with what they called its excessive extrapolation and a dull overall experience. Others still found it a worthy addition to Christopher’s shining filmography.

Tenet is the first Hollywood film to get a release amid the coronavirus pandemic.The only one of 2020’s potential summer blockbusters to make it to the screen in the holiday season, it launched in 70 countries on Wednesday. It will release in the United States next week. The India release date has not been announced.

