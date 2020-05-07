Eat, sleep, repeat: stars’ diet plans!

Usually, film stars are extremely particular about their diet regimen on a daily basis. But one can assume that over 40 days of lockdown must have thrown such strict diet/fitness regimen out of gear. Herein, we do quick chats with Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao about their food/diet stories during the ongoing lockdown.

Rajkummar Rao

Not many know that Rajkummar Rao relishes chaats and paani-puris but of late, the Gurgaon boy has been controlling his urges due to what he calls a “very strict diet.” “Yes, that’s true. We (he and his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa) have been on a very rigorous (diet) schedule. The idea is not to let go completely (during the lockdown). So, even now, only Sundays are the cheat days, for which we wait very patiently (smiles),” says the Newton actor, who earlier told us that enjoying paani-puris is one of the things on his mind when things get back to ‘normal.’

Kiara Advani

She spent almost the entire 2019 working on back-to-back films. But now, owing to lockdown, Kiara Advani has turned to “cooking and baking like a pro.” “Honestly, I find it extremely therapeutic. In fact, cooking is something I have always enjoyed. And now, I have all the time in the world to indulge in it. Although I am cooking/baking, I have to also ensure that I don’t eat all the yummy stuff myself (laughs). Life will come back to normalcy and we have to go back to work,” says the Kabir Singh actor. At the same time, Kiara is also “happy” that her “sleep cycle hasn’t gone for a toss”.

Kriti Sanon

Right before lockdown 1.0 came into force, Kriti Sanon had wrapped up shooting of her new film, Mimi for which she had gained 15 kilos. And immediately after the film, she “started to lose a lot of weight”. But the actor’s plans went kaput due to national lockdown. “Sometimes, I wish I had to gain all that weight (15 kilos) during this period. My life would have been so sorted and easier (smiles),” says Kriti. Interestingly, the Luka Chuppi actor and her family members (parents and sister Nupur Sanon) have been “taking turns” to do cooking. “That way, we are enjoying different kinds of food everyday,” she says with a smile.